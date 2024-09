Ugandese atlete Cheptegei begraven na in brand te zijn gestoken door ex-partner

Donald Rukare @ drukare

Friends, Colleagues, today our athlete Rebecca Cheptegei OLY will be laid to rest at her home in Bukwo. Let’s pause and remember her, her legacy and keep her family in prayer at this very difficult and dark time. Rebecca was an inspiration to many and will continue to inspire… https://t.co/8sU0YX1QLL https://t.co/3fJvICm39o