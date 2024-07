Nieuwe Titanic-missie van start om veel gedetailleerder beeld te krijgen

RMS Titanic, Inc. @ RMSTitanic_Inc

What a beautiful final day on land for the dedicated team of #TITANICExpedition2024! 🌊 This is the last sunset the team will see from the shore for the next month. Tomorrow, we embark for the wrecksite of #TITANIC…and the adventure of a lifetime. 🚢☀️ #Sunset #Providence https://t.co/jK0eaiHELP