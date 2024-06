Zeker 47 doden in China door overstromingen

Rula El Halabi @ Rulaelhalabi

#China 🇨🇳 HIGHWAY COLLAPSE IN CHINA The 17.9-meter-long section of a road collapsed in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong leaving at least 19 people dead according to authorities in Meizhou City. Footage showed flames and smoke rising from a deep, dark pit into which… https://t.co/p2ZDiRbU38 https://t.co/sFEaX8TVVu