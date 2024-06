Donald Sutherland kreeg nooit een Oscarnominatie, maar werd alom geroemd

Kiefer Sutherland @ RealKiefer

With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away. I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film. Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more… https://t.co/QP3W9YRZSJ https://t.co/3EdJB03KKT