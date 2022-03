Poolse, Sloveense en Tsjechische premiers naar Kiev om steun te betuigen

Denys Shmyhal Gebruiker geverifieerd door Twitter @Denys_Shmyhal

The Prime Ministers of 🇵🇱 @MorawieckiM, 🇸🇮 @JJansaSDS and 🇨🇿 @P_Fiala arrived on the behalf of @EUCouncil to #Kyiv today. The courage of true friends of 🇺🇦! Discussing support of #Ukraine and strengthening sanctions against the Russian aggression.