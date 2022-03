EU-diplomaten: tekst Irandeal vrijwel klaar, overleg ligt nu stil

Saeed Khatibzadeh | سعید خطیب‌زاده Gebruiker geverifieerd door Twitter @SKhatibzadeh

Pause in #ViennaTalks could be a momentum for resolving any remaining issue and a final return. Successful conclusion of talks will be the main focus of all. No external factor will affect our joint will to go forward for a collective agreement. https://t.co/pAb0lzGjhd