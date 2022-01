Twaalf doden door paniek bij hindoetempel India

Narendra Modi Gebruiker geverifieerd door Twitter @narendramodi

Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to JK LG Shri @manojsinha_ Ji, Ministers Shri @DrJitendraSingh Ji, @nityanandraibjp Ji and took stock of the situation.