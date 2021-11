VS en Canada stoppen met buitenlandse fossiele investeringen, Nederland tekent niet

Dept for BEIS Gebruiker geverifieerd door Twitter @beisgovuk

NEW: It’s lights out for coal. A coalition of 190 countries and orgs have joined us at #COP26 in agreeing to eliminate #coal and prioritise clean energy. Together we can protect our planet and keep 1.5 degrees in reach. 👉https://t.co/nGYQ4Q2F54 #TogetherForOurPlanet (1/2)