Modemerk Givenchy onder vuur om ketting die lijkt op strop

Honestly in which world having a noose hanging on a girl's neck is fashion, #Givenchy? Spring/Summer 2022 dragged way back to 1822. Do better, Matthew, both for the brand and the world. Young girls & guys don't need to see this at any stage, especially #ParisFashionWeek. Tch.