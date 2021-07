Mini-heli legde al mijl af in ijle Mars-lucht en bereikt recordhoogte

NASA JPL Gebruiker geverifieerd door Twitter @NASAJPL

The #MarsHelicopter’s success today marks its 1-mile total distance flown. It targeted an area called "Raised Ridges." This is the most complex flight yet w/ 10 distinct waypoints and a record height of 40 ft (12 m). Its scouting is aiding @NASAPersevere. https://t.co/tboEcnLvx3