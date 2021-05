Jong queer gemeenteraadslid wordt burgemeester in oudste stad Wales

Mayor Owen J Hurcum 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈🇪🇺 @OwenJHurcum

When I came out two years ago I was so worried I'd be ostracized by my community or worse. Today my community elected me Mayor of our great City. The youngest ever Mayor in Wales. The first ever openly Non-Binary Mayor of any city anywhere. Beyond humbled, Diolch Bangor 🏳️‍🌈