Archeologen graven grote faraostad op bij Luxor

Zahi Hawass Announces Discovery of 'Lost Golden City' in Luxor The Egyptian mission found the city that was lost under the sands and called: The Rise of Aten. The city is 3k years old, dates to the reign of Amenhotep III, and continued to be used by Tutankhamun and Ay.