F-16's ingezet boven Noordzee vanwege Russische vliegtuigen

Today #QRA from @RAFLossiemouth scrambled to intercept 2 Russian TU-142 ‘BEAR-F’ aircraft that approached the northern edge of the UK area of interest. The RAF Typhoons tracked the aircraft across the North Sea. #securingtheskies #securingtheseas 👇 https://t.co/HDou9Ziq1F