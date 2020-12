Woede over gratie van Trump aan huurlingen die veertien Irakezen doodden

Mark Hertling Gebruiker geverifieerd door Twitter @MarkHertling

Many will be wringing their hands about Papadopoulos, but in my view the pardon of the Blackwater employees is the most egregious and disgusting of @realDonaldTrump actions. This was a graven war crime that resulted in the death of 17 Iraqi civilians. Shame on you Mr President. https://t.co/trGAbHu3WB