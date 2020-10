Familie woest over afwikkeling moordzaak: 'Ze hebben haar als een slaaf begraven'

youssef.kromah Amsterdam, Netherlands

On the morning of September 20, 2020 my cousin, Mase Kamara, was sleeping in her home when she was awakened by the thrust of a knife. As she began to scream in panic, she realized that she was not being attacked by a stranger or an unknown perpetrator but rather by her very own husband, the father of her children. This evil man stabbed Mase to death in cold blood, without any fault of her own. Witnesses say that Mase had been the victim of domestic violence for a number of years, which resulted in this fatal incident. Mase, 28, leaves behind four beautiful children (two daughters and two sons) Hadja, Lasso, Belama, and Fanta. These innocent children are victims of collateral damage. In one horrendous occurrence, they lost both a mother and a father and are now in government custody while the investigation ensues. Thanks to the BENGOMA Organization and the AMC (African Muslim Congress) Mase Kamara has been washed and laid to rest in the Islamic Cemetary of The Netherlands. I am sharing this story to raise awareness around the seriousness of domestic violence, as well as to create a fund for the education and cultivation of Mase’s four orphaned children. On behalf of The Kromah family, we thank you for your continuous love, prayers and condolences. If you or anyone you know is suffering from domestic abuse/violence please do not remain silent. Tell someone immediately. Go and get help! Don’t wait until it’s too late. Please share this message with you and your beloved ones. Perhaps this message can save someone’s life. (Donation Link In Bio) Please follow @lisamvogl and support her efforts to raise awareness during Domestic Abuse/Violence.