Westerse diplomaten waken bij schrijfster Wit-Rusland

The world supports Svetlana Alexievich. Today even more diplomats joined the Nobel Laureate in her home in Minsk, Belarus. Sweden is there together with RO, BG, IT, LT, SK, NL, AT, LV, SA, PL, EE, FR, DE, CZ, EU, FI. We continue to monitor her safety and well-being.