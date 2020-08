Kritiek op standbeeld Belgische heilige in VS valt verkeerd

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Gebruiker geverifieerd door Twitter @AOC

Yep. At no point did I say Fr. Damien was a bad figure - in fact, I explicitly stated that my observations weren’t about litigating his or any individual statue. It’s about the fact that a huge supermajority of statues in the Capitol are white men. Barely any women or BIPOC. https://t.co/son0SZ2HVS