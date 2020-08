Ook grote demonstraties in Wit-Russische provinciesteden

Hanna Liubakova @HannaLiubakova

#Belarus.Up to 20k people gathered in support of Sviatlana #Tsikhanouskaya in #Brest. It’s the largest political rally in history of this city and the 2nd largest after #Minsk that Tsikhanouskaya held in recent weeks. Watch how people were singing “I want changes!”by Viktor Tsoi