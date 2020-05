Document dat Himmler fataal werd opgedoken

military_intelligencemuseum

Grand Admiral Karl Dönitz became Head of State after Hitler's suicide on 30th April 1945. Heinrich Himmler received a written dismissal from Dönitz removing him as Commander-in-Chief of the German Reserve Army, Chief of Police, and Reichsführer-SS. Himmler went into hiding with some colleagues. They removed all insignia from their uniforms and used false documents, claiming to be released NCOs of the Geheime Feldpolizei (Secret Field Police). Himmler became Sgt Heinrich Hitzinger. The group were unaware that this organisation had been put on the Allied Wanted List under the Immediate Arrest category. Himmler and his two aides were captured on May 20th and handed over to a British Field Security Section checkpoint. Intelligence Corps Sgts Britton, Baisbrown, and SSgt John Hogg realised that they were in the automatic arrest category so sent them to an Internment Camp at Barnstedt. That night Himmler met with the Camp Commandant and revealed his identity. No poison was found so Colonel Murphy, Chief of Intelligence at HQ 2nd British Army, arranged for a medical search by Captain Wells, Royal Army Medical Corps. Wells discovered something hidden in Himmler’s mouth but when he tried to get it out, Himmler crunched the cyanide capsule and committed suicide. Himmler’s fake pass and braces, worn when captured, were recently donated to the museum by the great-niece of Intelligence Corps Lieutenant Colonel Sidney Noakes. Himmler Photograph- © IWM (HU 7315) @intelligencecorps #history #otd #intelligence #capture #wwii #ww2 #braces #pass #medical #medicalcorps #camp #commandant #donate