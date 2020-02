Vrouw herkent verloren hond na jaren op bierblikje

motorworksbrewing Motorworks Brewing

Special Adoptable Dog Beer Release Benefit at this Sunday’s Yappy Hour 1-4PM! Partnering with this month's cause, Shelter Manatee, we are excited to release an exclusive •ADOPTABLE DOG Cruiser Kölsch 4-PACK• Proceeds go to Shelter Manatee to help build the new shelter for our less fortunate four-legged friends. The dogs featured on the can will be on-site ready for adoption alongside several more puppers-in-need plus raffles, silent auctions, drink specials, food trucks & local vendors. Shoutout to Bay Tech Labels for sponsoring the labels and Gary Sweetman Photography for the dog photos