Cellulitis-foto Demi Lovato krijgt veel bijval: 'Geen schaamte meer'
Popzangeres Demi Lovato ontvangt veel positieve reacties op de bikinifoto die ze gisteren op Instagram plaatste. Op die foto is cellulitis te zien, een verschijnsel dat op sociale media vaak wordt verhuld. Daar wil de popster verandering in brengen: hoewel het plaatsen van het beeld haar "grootste angst" is, wil ze zich niet langer schamen voor haar lichaam.
Lovato noemt de foto 'cellulit', een verwijzing naar het woord lit, wat zoiets als geweldig of fantastisch betekent. "Ik wil dat dit hoofdstuk in mijn leven draait om authenticiteit," voegt ze toe. "Niet meer om standaarden die door iemand anders zijn opgelegd."
This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it’s CELLULIT!!!! I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited - and I hate that I did that but it’s the truth) so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it’s just not me. This is what I got. I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else’s standards. So here’s me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day. It’s such a great feeling to be back in tv/film while not stressing myself with a strenuous workout schedule before 14 hour days, or depriving myself from a real birthday cake rather than opting for watermelon & whip cream with candles because I was terrified of REAL cake and was miserable on some crazy diet shit. Anyway, here’s me, RAW, REAL! And I love me. And you should love you too! Now back to the studio.. I’m working on an anthem.. 🙏🏼🙌🏼🤷🏻♀️ also. Just so everyone’s clear.. I’m not stoked on my appearance BUT I am appreciative of it and sometimes that’s the best I can do. I hope to inspire someone to appreciate their body today too. 💗 #nationalcelulliteday #celluLIT 🔥🔥🔥
De popster gaf aan in het verleden bikinifoto's te hebben gefotoshopt, maar dat niet meer te willen doen. "Dus hier ben ik dan, zonder schaamte, trots op dit lichaam dat zich door zoveel heeft gevochten."
De foto van Lovato past in de body positivity-beweging, die de afgelopen tijd steeds meer aandacht krijgt. Aanhangers van die beweging strijden voor acceptatie van ieder lichaam, onafhankelijk van hoe dat lichaam eruit ziet. Het aantal sociale media-accounts gewijd aan die beweging stijgt snel. Ook plaatsen steeds meer bekendheden foto's van hun niet-gefotoshopte lichaam.
Lovato's foto heeft in minder dan een dag ruim 8,5 miljoen likes ontvangen. Ook reageren veel Amerikaanse bekendheden op het plaatje, zoals Ashley Graham, een plus size-model dat bekend staat om haar bijdrage aan de body positivity-beweging. Ook kreeg Lovato bijval van comedian Amy Schumer, zanger Sam Smith en actrice en activist Jameela Jamil.