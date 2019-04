Engelse voetbalvakbond wil boycot sociale media wegens racisme

the_pfa

#Enough . ๐Ÿ‘Š๐Ÿฝ๐Ÿ‘Š๐Ÿผ๐Ÿ‘Š๐Ÿฟ Making a stand against racist abuse! . A player led 24hr boycott on social media. . Read more on the link on our bio @the_pfa . #Enough #EnoughIsEnough #WeveHadEnough #DoMore #RacistAbuseIsAHateCrime