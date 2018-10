Gouverneur Tanzania opent klopjacht op homo's

Dr. Kigwangalla, H. @HKigwangalla

Bro., I have done a lot of reading on this matter, tena from a scientific/medical side. I can strongly conclude that ‘no single argument for LGBTI has scientific proof’. It is simply ‘unnatural’ and ‘unGodly’. To me, as a medic, I know it is a social construct, a mental illness https://t.co/NHg26QcGzq