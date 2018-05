Twitterende activist krijgt in Emiraten tien jaar cel

GC4HR @GulfCentre4HR

GCHR confirms shocking news that our board member @Ahmed_Mansoor, @martinennals winner, was sentenced to 10 years in prison in #UAE . Total disregard for fair trial standards & right to free expression #FreeAhmed @HHShkMohd @AntonioPanzeri @ForstMichel @StateDept @FCOHumanRights