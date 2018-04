One of the rarest items from Titanic to be auctioned in recent years will be offered @henryaldridgeandson this Saturday. This menu is from the first lunch on Titanic held during her sea trials on April 2nd 1912. It was owned by Second Officer Charles Lightoller. Bid live @the_saleroom #titanic #rmstitanic #auctioneer #liner #menu #food #firstclass #oceanliner #foodie #foodstagram #1912 #belfast #southampton #liverpool #newyork #cherbourg #cobh #wiltshire #letter #ephemera #rare #ship #auction #foodhistory #history #historical #edwardian #ireland

A post shared by Henry Aldridge & Son (@henryaldridgeandson) on Apr 17, 2018 at 1:46am PDT