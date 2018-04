Vlogger Ruba Zai eerste model met hijab op cover Cosmopolitan

FINALLY I CAN SHARE IT : MY FIRST COVER EVER AND THE FIRST COSMOPOLITAN COVER EVER WORLDWIDE WITH A HIJABI!!! @cosmopolitan_nl Thank you so much for this. Literally crying while typing this. THIS MEANS EVERYTHING. You opened the door to so many of us that work hard and stand for a message that truly means something. ❤️ I love each and every single one of you for following me on this journey. ❤️ Available from tuesday in almost every store(lol) in The Netherlands❤️ Photography by : @imkepanhuijzen and styling by @valeriebrugman

