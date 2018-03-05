And the Oscar goes to...

Alle Oscarwinnaars

Film
Acteur
Actrice
RegisseurGuillermo del Toro - The shape of water
Mannelijke BijrolSam Rockwell (Three billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri)
Vrouwelijke BijrolAllison Janney (I, Tonya)
AnimatiefilmCoco
Niet-Engelstalige FilmUna Mujer Fantástica
DocumentaireIcarus
Originele ScriptGet out
Aangepast ScriptCall me by your name
Art DirectionThe shape of water
KostuumontwerpPhantom thread
Make-up en HaarDarkest hour
CinematografieBlade Runner 2049
FilmmontageDunkirk
Visuele EffectenBlade Runner 2049
GeluidDunkirk
GeluidsmontageDunkirk
Originele MuziekThe shape of water
Originele NummerRemember me - Coco
Korte AnimatiefilmDear basketball
Korte SpeelfilmThe silent child
Korte DocumentaireHeaven is a traffic jam on the 405