And the Oscar goes to...

|Film
|Acteur
|Actrice
|Regisseur
|Guillermo del Toro - The shape of water
|Mannelijke Bijrol
|Sam Rockwell (Three billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri)
|Vrouwelijke Bijrol
|Allison Janney (I, Tonya)
|Animatiefilm
|Coco
|Niet-Engelstalige Film
|Una Mujer Fantástica
|Documentaire
|Icarus
|Originele Script
|Get out
|Aangepast Script
|Call me by your name
|Art Direction
|The shape of water
|Kostuumontwerp
|Phantom thread
|Make-up en Haar
|Darkest hour
|Cinematografie
|Blade Runner 2049
|Filmmontage
|Dunkirk
|Visuele Effecten
|Blade Runner 2049
|Geluid
|Dunkirk
|Geluidsmontage
|Dunkirk
|Originele Muziek
|The shape of water
|Originele Nummer
|Remember me - Coco
|Korte Animatiefilm
|Dear basketball
|Korte Speelfilm
|The silent child
|Korte Documentaire
|Heaven is a traffic jam on the 405