'Door foto's kleur te geven haal je mensen en hun verhalen weer terug'

This picture, believed to be taken on January 13, 1945, shows American soldiers of the 347th Infantry Regiment waiting for their food. They are in the forest near La Roche in Belgium, a town that has seen a lot of fighting. It was liberated by the Allies in September 1944 and recaptured by the Germans in December during the Ardennes Offensive, also known as the Battle of the Bulge. The town was finally liberated in January 1945, but the price was high. Both the Allies and the Germans caused severe damage to buildings and infrastructure, leaving a large part of the town in ruins. #Belgium #Roche #ww2 #worldwartwo #war #history #Allies #Germans #BattleoftheBulge #Ardennes #offensive #America #USA #army #liberation #photography #color #colour #colorizedhistory #colourizedhistory #colorized #colourized

