Bevrijde man uit CNN-reportage blijkt geen gewone Syriër te zijn, maar 'wrede luitenant'

Mining Investor and Geostrategic Affairs Observer @ DShox1

Terrible @CNN media production claiming to stumble across and free a Syrian from a secret prison in Damascus. Apparently, he's been without food & water for days and locked up for 3 months, yet his reaction suggests it could've been years without sunlight. The acting is worse… https://t.co/VceR9QvgFf https://t.co/RiwEKvAUmM