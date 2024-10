Wielrenner Morton geeft grote ronde nieuwe definitie: in maand rond heel Australië

EF Pro Cycling @ EFprocycling

30 days, 9 hours, 59 minutes | Port Macquarie, NSW | KM 14,203 Lachy rolled into his hometown of Port Macquarie at 1:54 p.m. completing his loop around Australia and setting the fastest known time for the Around Australia Record – beating the previous mark by a little over a… https://t.co/kJTAFQga7t https://t.co/SdtfHbQESt