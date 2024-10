In Peking blijft Sinner winnen, terwijl dopingzaak zich jaar voort kan slepen

China Open @ ChinaOpen

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner advances to the final for the 2nd year in a row after his 6-4, 7-6(3) win over WC Yunchaokete Bu. Sinner will face No. 2 seed Carlos Alcaraz in tomorrow's final. Alcaraz leads 5-4 in the pair's head-to-head record. #2024ChinaOpen #AllForPassion https://t.co/ElcxUg63vY