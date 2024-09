Russen te dichtbij, evacuatie burgers Pokrovsk via spoor gestopt

Christiane Amanpour @ amanpour

World exclusive: Just sat down with General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, for his first ever TV interview in this role. See part of our interview today at 1pm ET / 8pm Kyiv time on @cnni and https://t.co/ZREzGRaoLt https://t.co/s2bGf5nvqX