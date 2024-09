Ugandese atlete Cheptegei overleden na in brand te zijn gestoken

UGANDA ATHLETICS FEDERATION🇺🇬🇺🇬 UAF @ UgaAthletics2

We regret to announce that our athlete Rebecca Cheptegei, who competed at the Olympics has suffered severe injuries and is hospitalized at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret. This follows an incident involving her Kenyan boyfriend pouring petrol and setting fire on her https://t.co/rgnWvgTpkb