Vaccinatie tegen polio leidt tot blijdschap in Gaza, ondanks ellende

Philippe Lazzarini @ UNLazzarini

“I am relieved” says a mother in #Gaza after her baby girl receives the two drops of vaccines in @UNRWA clinic. 1st phase of the #polio campaign kicks off in the middle areas. This is a race against time to reach just over 600,000 children across the Gaza Strip in the coming… https://t.co/ssyKGnbEI2 https://t.co/72YM8p8LH8