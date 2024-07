Op grijze Tour-dag doet Pogacar oproep en durft Girmay bijna niet méér te dromen

Uno-X Mobility Cycling @ UnoXteam

It is with great sorrow that we at Uno-X Mobility received the news of André Drege’s tragic death in today’s 4. stage of the Tour of Austria. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to André’s family, friends, loved ones and all his colleagues at Team Coop-Repsol. André Drege… https://t.co/m94gRMhAwt https://t.co/7awbA2tLiw