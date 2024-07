Topsprinter Pedersen niet meer van start in Tour de France

Lidl-Trek @ LidlTrek

Unfortunately @Mads__Pedersen will not be on the start line of @LeTour Stage 8 💔 Join us in wishing Mads a good recovery 💪 and we’re sure, like us, you are looking forward to seeing what he can do later in the season once he’s back to 💯 P #TDF2024 https://t.co/OiHONYqYto