Zeker vijf doden en tientallen gewonden bij Russische aanval oosten Oekraïne

Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський @ ZelenskyyUa

Dnipro. Russian terrorists have struck our city again. As of now, five people have been killed, and thirty-four injured, including a child. All necessary services are on site, and rescuers are helping all the victims. Only two things can stop this Russian terror – modern air…