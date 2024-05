Weer succes voor vermoeide Klamer bij wereldbeker triatlon in Mexico

World Triathlon @ worldtriathlon

Introducing the 👸of Huatulco. Alberte Kjaer Pedersen 🇩🇰 powered to claim gold under the Mexican heat. Rachel Klamer 🇳🇱 took silver and Solveig Lovseth 🇳🇴 rounded up the podium, proving that Nordic women can get along well with the heat #huatulcowc #triathlon #olympicTRI… https://t.co/KXPkR4jswg https://t.co/5nX70iIClG