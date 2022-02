Westen zet aantal Russische banken uit betalingssysteem Swift

Denys Shmyhal Gebruiker geverifieerd door Twitter @Denys_Shmyhal

Grateful for our friends from 🇺🇸🇫🇷🇩🇪🇮🇹🇨🇦🇬🇧 for: - commitment to removal of several Russian banks from #SWIFT; - paralysis the assets of #Russia’s central bank; - prohibition for Russian oligarchs to use their financial assets on Euroatlantic markets.