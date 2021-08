Daden Taliban staan soms haaks op mooie woorden in persconferentie

Brianna Keilar Gebruiker geverifieerd door Twitter @brikeilarcnn

It got worse after this, Clarissa reports. "Two Taliban fighters just came up with their pistols, and they were ready to pistol whip [our producer]. We had to intervene and scream... I've covered all sorts of crazy situations. This was mayhem. This was nuts." https://t.co/S9dd8z1cSA