Dreigende evacuaties Nieuw-Zeeland na zware regenval

Waka Kotahi NZTA Canterbury & West Coast @WakaKotahiCWC

UPDATE 4:40PM Please AVOID TRAVEL as SH77 Rakaia Gorge to Methven is also CLOSED, due to a washout. There also five other closures in place on SH1 Temuka, SH73 Springfield to Castle Hill, SH77 Glentunnel to Windwhistle, SH79 Fairlie to Rangitata and SH8 Fairlie to Tekapo. ^EH