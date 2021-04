Engelse voetbalclubs 'boycotten' sociale media om online racisme tegen te gaan

Premier League Gebruiker geverifieerd door Twitter @premierleague

In response to the sustained discriminatory abuse received online by players and others connected to the game, English football will unite for a social media boycott from 15:00 BST on Fri 30 April to 23:59 BST on Mon 3 May Full story ➡️ https://t.co/YINlwNb7d0 #NoRoomForRacism