Liefde en respect voor overleden sportheld Mentel: 'Een voorbeeld voor ons allen'

We are mourning the loss of a true Paralympic legend. “What Bibian Mentel-Spee did for Para sport in general, let alone Para Snowboard, is immeasurable and words simply cannot do her or her achievements justice." Bibian, forever in our hearts 🧡 🔗 https://t.co/uLDO6dKRkV