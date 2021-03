Digitaal kunstwerk geveild voor recordbedrag

Christie's Gebruiker geverifieerd door Twitter @ChristiesInc

Today is the day! Bidding on @beeple's 'First 5000 Days' is closing at 10am EST this morning. The bid is currently up to $13,750,000 with less than 2 hours to go.... 🚀🚀🚀https://t.co/srx95HCE0o | @makersplaceco