Europa en de VS schorten voor miljarden dollars aan importheffingen op

Glad to speak to @POTUS @JoeBiden this afternoon. As a fresh start for our 🇪🇺🇺🇸 partnership we agreed to suspend all tariffs related to the Airbus-Boeing disputes on aircraft & non-aircraft products for an initial period of 4 months. We also committed to solving these disputes.