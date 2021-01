Parlement Canada betitelt Proud Boys tot terroristische groepering

Jagmeet Singh Gebruiker geverifieerd door Twitter @theJagmeetSingh

Our motion calling on the Liberal govt to designate Proud Boys as a Terrorist Org has passed! But, Justin Trudeau has a habit of breaking his promises. Sadly, we can't trust him to follow through. We need to the pressure on, sign here to keep it going: https://t.co/KBzMGqQqpX