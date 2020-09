Verdachte mesaanvallen in Birmingham opgepakt

West Midlands Police Gebruiker geverifieerd door Twitter @WMPolice

#BREAKING | We've arrested a man on suspicion of murder and seven counts of attempted murder in connection with the #BirminghamStabbings. The man, 27, was held at an address in Selly Oak, #Birmingham, at around 4am today. Full story ⬇️ https://t.co/T33UdTbLhG