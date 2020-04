New York blijft twee weken langer 'op slot'

Mark D. Levine Gebruiker geverifieerd door Twitter @MarkLevineNYC

Soon we'll start “temporary interment”. This likely will be done by using a NYC park for burials (yes you read that right). Trenches will be dug for 10 caskets in a line. It will be done in a dignified, orderly--and temporary--manner. But it will be tough for NYers to take. 9/