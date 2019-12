Natuurfotograaf Lanting wil geen instagrammers in kwetsbare natuur

franslanting Antarctica

Photo by @FransLanting A rainbow adds a touch of softness to a blustery squall that whipped up the waves off South Georgia Island, but for the millions of seabirds that call this frigid island in the Antarctic home, strong winds are just fine, because they are expert gliders. This giant petrel is one of them, but it’s the legendary albatrosses that are truly masters of the wind. To see them up close follow me @FransLanting and @ChristineEckstrom. @thephotosociety #SouthernOcean #Seabird #YearoftheBird #Wind #Rainbow #Antarctica