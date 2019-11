Yasangi Randeni 🌏 @Yas1705

Siri's leaving with his trademark stupidity. This man brutally killed Yvonne Jonsson. It was premeditated; not an accident. And he destroyed her face when he killed her. Share HIS. Let the world know he's capable of unimaginable cruelty. But our president thinks he should be free https://t.co/XWdGyIDa0U